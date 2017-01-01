Michigan State's Kirk Gibson selected as part of College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017
P.J. Fleck takes over as head coach of Gophers' football program.
A look at how the Big Ten fared in bowl games, with 10 conference teams earning bowl bids
No. 5 Penn State returns to the Rose Bowl and also makes its first trip to a California bowl for the first time since the 2008 season.
Michigan senior tight end Jake Butt was...
Wisconsin will be making its 15th-consecutive...
Iowa will meet Florida at the 2017 Outback Bowl...
Third-ranked Ohio State has earned a place in...
No. 6 Michigan (10-2) makes its return to the...
Nebraska will square off against Tennessee in...
Indiana will face Utah in the 2016 Foster Farms...
Northwestern will take on No. 23 Pittsburgh in ...
Minnesota is set to do battle with Washington...
Ten Big Ten schools were chosen for postseason ...